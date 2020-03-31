Police jury announces measures to fight virus

In response to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the Richland Parish Police Jury have proposed the following measures be taken in an effort to protect its staff and residents from infection and limit the possible exposure.

The Richland Parish Police Jury Office and maintenance barns will be completely closed through April 13, 2020. All public meetings of the Richland Parish Police Jury scheduled for the month of April have been canceled or postponed. Once the order of no gatherings of 10 or more is lifted by the governor, public meetings will resume as normal.

If an emergency should arise, please contact your juror within your district. Jurors’ contact information can be found at www.rppjinfo.com.

The jury issued the following statement asking people to cooperate with current guidelines.

“This pandemic can seem overwhelming, but in truth, every person can help slow down the spread of COVID-19. By doing your part, you can make a big difference to your health, and that of others around you,” the statement read. “Practices such as social distancing, and self-quarantine and isolation when appropriate can slow the rate of infection in Richland Parish.”

Residents are advised to:

• Clean your hands;

• Avoid close contact;

• Stay home;

• Clean and disinfect;

• Wear a face mask; and

• Cover coughs and sneezes.