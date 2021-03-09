Pesticide pickup planned

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry will host a pesticide disposal pickup from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 at 754 Hwy 80 East, Monroe.

Unwanted pesticides will be collected for disposal at no cost to producers, applicators or homeowners. Containers will be furnished for transport to the collection site if old containers are not in good condition.

Inventory sheets are encouraged for planning. Inventory sheets can be obtained from your local LSU AgCenter office and should be turned in to the office by March 19.