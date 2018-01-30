Pedestrian killed near Holly Ridge

A female who was walking on US Hwy 80 was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Jan. 29, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on US Hwy 80 near Holly Ridge. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 40-year-old Derrice Kelly of Rayville, was traveling east on US Hwy 80 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian that was walking in the travel lane of the roadway.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Gina Jones of Keavy, KY was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.

In 2018, Troop F has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 5 deaths.