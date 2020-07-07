Parents asked to take school experience survey

The Richland Parish School Board wants to learn more about what students, parents and staff have experienced during remote learning and are prioritizing for the upcoming school year.

Richland Parish residents are asked to please take a short three-minute survey by going to:

https://tntp.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3wMFatMrwdJuW57

• Completing this survey is voluntary and all responses are anonymous.

• Remember to click SUBMIT at the end of the survey to make sure your responses are received.

Parents/Guardians: If you have more than one child in the district/network/school, take the survey once per child. Click on the survey link and answer all questions as they relate to your first child. When finished, click SUBMIT, then click survey link again to take a second time, answering all questions related to second child.)

Your voice is critical in helping leaders across the district/network/school plan for the upcoming school year.

We value your perspective and appreciate you taking the time to respond!