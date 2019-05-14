Pair charged with burglary

Two Richland Parish residents have been charged with allegedly cleaning out a residence on Burke Road in January.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said his office arrested Bandy Pilgreen, 33, and Brady Washington, 33, charging them both with simple burglary.

This charge came after Pilgreen and Washington both allegedly broke into an uninhabited home on the Burke Road in early January and emptied the residence of its contents, ranging from large kitchen appliances down to family portraits and the family bible.

Deputies say the pair then began selling the items on Facebook and other sites.

Both were booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.