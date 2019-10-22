First Baptist Church, Rayville, will serve as the collection point for this year’s Operation Christmas Child.

Church members will collect boxes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19-23, from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25.

The boxes will be shipped out Nov. 25.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has delivered 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to boys and girls around the world.