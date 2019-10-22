Operation Christmas Child:
Tue, 10/22/2019 - 2:06pm
First Baptist Church, Rayville to serve as collection point
First Baptist Church, Rayville, will serve as the collection point for this year’s Operation Christmas Child.
Church members will collect boxes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19-23, from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25.
The boxes will be shipped out Nov. 25.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has delivered 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to boys and girls around the world.