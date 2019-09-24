Nutrition program anniversary noted

The LSU AgCenter will host events around Louisiana in September and October to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, or EFNEP.

“Since 1969, EFNEP has educated limited-resource families and youth in Louisiana, teaching them to develop skills to make healthy changes that will lead to improved diets and nutritional well-being,” said Sharman Charles, EFNEP program director with the LSU AgCenter. “Through EFNEP’s hands-on approach, participants learn to make behavioral changes and improve the nutritional quality of meals for their families.”

The events will highlight the program’s history and recognize former and current staff and community partners.

Locally, events will be held at noon Oct. 23 at the Rayville Civic Center, 827 Louisa St., Rayville; and at noon Oct. 24 at the AgCenter West Carroll Parish office, 195A Community Road, Oak Grove.