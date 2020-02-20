No wake zone announced

Richland Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dawn Williams announced effective Feb. 20, Boeuf River and Woolen Lake are under an Emergency No Wake Zone.

“Due to excessive rainfall, watercraft traffic may push water into homes and camps," Williams said. "I felt this is action is necessary. We are attempting to protect homes and the public’s safety.”

This no wake zone will be strictly enforced by Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.