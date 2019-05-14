MHS student arrested over sharing photo

Tue, 05/14/2019 - 3:27pm

A Mangham High school student was arrested last week after allegedly  sharing an inappropriate photos of a classmate.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley announced that on  May 10, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a male Mangham High School student on charges of unlawful telephone communications. 

Gilley said this arrest stemmed from a complaint made in April that the juvenile had taken a picture of another student and passed the picture around with a derogatory statement attached to it.  

The student was released to his guardian. 

