Medical center earns state defense award

Richardson Medical Center has been selected as the Louisiana small business

of the year for 2017 by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program, earning the organization’s Pro Patria award.

The hospital is also in the running for the national Department of Defense Freedom Award which will be decided at a later date.

Richardson Medical Center qualified for the highest honor the Louisiana ESGR can award to an employer.

The Pro Patria award recognizes leadership practices and personnel policies that provide the greatest support to Guard and Reserve employees. Each ESGR field committee presents the award to one small, one large, and one public-sector employer in each committee’s state or territory.

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is the lead Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees.

Established in 1972, ESGR operates within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs.

ESGR develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws and resolves employer conflicts between the service members and their employers.

The award will be presented at 2 p.m. March 23 at Richardson Medical Center.

Veterans are encouraged to nominate their employers for ESGR Awards and can learn more about the program at www.esgr.mil.