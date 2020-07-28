McCallum seeks spot on state supreme court

Judge Jay McCallum qualified July 22 to run for the open Louisiana Supreme Court position, formerly held by retired Justice Marcus Clark.

Judge McCallum has received endorsements from law enforcement in 15 of the 20 parishes that comprise Supreme Court District 4.

Judge McCallum, who currently serves on the Second Circuit Court of Appeal, is a much sought-after Continuing Legal Education instructor, motivational and inspirational speaker, as well as law enforcement educational instructor. He is best known for using humor to instruct, inspire, and motivate his audience, including commencement audiences of Louisiana Tech University and University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Judge McCallum is a Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM) graduate who received his Juris Doctor law degree from Louisiana State University Law Center. Judge McCallum has served as a Prosecutor, a State Representative, a District Court Judge, and a Court of Appeal Judge. He has 18 years Judicial experience as a judge and 35 years legal experience as an attorney.

Judge McCallum and his wife Deanna Dunham McCallum, a Franklin Parish native, have two children. Their daughter Sarah Katherine, a sophomore at LSU, was Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen 2016. Their son John, a Harvard graduate, and his wife Brooke live in Seattle, Washington and are expecting their first child in September.