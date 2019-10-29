Market 425 offers fun for everyone on Nov. 2

The second annual Market 425 will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 in the streets of downtown Rayville.

With more than 50 vendors, mostly from Richland Parish, it has already doubled in size from its first year.

Organizers expect a fun filled day with all types of food, live music, a variety of vendors and a KidZone for the young ones.

“We are building off of the initial success from last year’s inaugural festival with what will be a much larger event this year,” Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce Chairman Scott Franklin said. “This is yet another sign that Richland Parish is winning, which would not be possible without the recent optimism and hope we’ve witnessed in the past few years. This festival is a symbol of pride and appreciation of our home, but we have to keep pushing forward by supporting our local small businesses and industries.

“The chamber is extremely appreciative of Matt Rainwater and Austin Jackson, who have worked very hard to give our people something to enjoy right here at home.”

The title sponsor is B1bank while the band stage will be sponsored by Jim Taylor Chevy/Buick and the KidZone will be sponsored by the Rayville Kiwanis Club and Laura Wood State Farm.

The music line-up will include a live DJ throughout the day, Jordan Sheppard from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Mike McKenzie Band closing out the day from 2-4 p.m.

Entry is $5 and children 12 and under are free.