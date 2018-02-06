Marengo Swamp Ride canceled over road issues

Wish I Could of NELA has announced it will no longer host the Marengo Swamp Ride at the Boeuf River WMA.

Wish I Could issues a statement saying: “Due to road improvements made over the last year and lack of support from the department of wildlife and fisheries a decision was made to no longer have the ride. If you would like to make a complaint contact your local State Representative or Wild Life and Fisheries. We want to thank the State of Louisiana for supporting us and allowing us to put on the Marengo Swamp ride on for the past 32 years.

“Going forward, through the support of you and our many great sponsors, Wish I Could of NELA will continue to raise money to grant wishes to terminally ill children right here in Northeast Louisiana.

“Granting wishes is how we got started and we will continue to grant wishes as long as we are able. We will continue to do the Yamaha side x side raffle that we have done in the past and will look for other opportunities to raise money.

“We can’t thank our supporters, sponsors and volunteers enough for making it possible to grant wishes for more than 30 years. Now we ask that you continue stand beside us as we look for new ways to make these wished come true.”