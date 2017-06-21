Marchman seeking post on court of appeals

Judge Sharon Ingram Marchman announces her candidacy to fill the unexpired term of Judge Larry Lolley on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.

The election is expected to be held in October for the parishes of Morehouse, Ouachita, East and West Carroll, Madison, Tensas, Richland and Franklin. Marchman, a Republican, has served as a district judge in the 4th Judicial District for 17 years.

Marchman is confident that “after 32 years of experience on the judiciary and in the active practice of law, I am ready to undertake the job at the appellate level to insure the rule of law is upheld, adequately secure due process, and provide a conservative approach, not judicial overreach. During my judicial career, I have focused on reforming our judicial system, improving our communities, and making a difference in the lives of people,” Marchman said, “and I will continue this commitment on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.”

After receiving degrees in accounting and law from LSU, Marchman served as a law clerk for the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal. She then practiced law in Monroe primarily focusing in the area of civil litigation representing a variety of individuals and business clients throughout Northeast Louisiana until her election to the 4th Judicial District Court in 2000. She served as President of the 4th Judicial District Bar Association and was involved in organizations that helped ensure legal assistance to those in need.

During her judicial career, Marchman has heard thousands of cases and motions in all areas of the law, including civil, criminal, domestic, juvenile, and adoption cases. She has long been a judicial leader in the ongoing effort to fight alcohol and drug abuse. Marchman currently presides over two adult drug and DWI courts. She established a juvenile drug court in 2005 which has been recognized nationally as a Model Juvenile Drug Court.

“I believe a judge owes more to our community and our people than simply sitting on the bench,” Marchman commented. “A judge has an obligation to serve our families, our children, and our schools in a manner that makes a difference in their lives so that they will not end up in a courtroom.”

Judge Marchman’s concern for children, young adults and families extends beyond the courtroom. Her efforts include working with sheriffs, district attorneys, and school officials to combat truancy and educate both youth and adults about substance abuse treatment. Along with the Wellspring, she developed a supervised visitation center for parents and their children. As Chair of the Bench/Bar Committee for Expedited Support Enforcement, she created a hearing officer program to more expeditiously try domestic cases. She currently serves on the Youth Services Planning Board and the Green Oaks Detention Center Operations Committee.

Judge Marchman has also been at the forefront of reforming the judicial system throughout her career. Locally, she has served as Chief Judge, President of the American Inns of Court, and created and served as the first Chair of the 4th Judicial District Criminal Case Policy Board, a multidisciplinary board which collaborates to resolve problems in the criminal justice system. At the state level, she has served on the Louisiana Supreme Court’s Delay Reduction Task Force and Judicial Ethics Committee. She also chaired the Louisiana Judiciary Commission which recommends discipline of judges to the Supreme Court. She currently serves on the Louisiana Judicial College Board, which develops education and training programs for judges, the Louisiana District Judges Association as a past president and mentoring committee chair, and the Louisiana Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges. Nationally, she is a member of the American Judicature Society and the American Judges Association. Judge Marchman frequently lectures on judicial ethics, professionalism and drug courts.

As a result of her community and judicial engagement, Judge Marchman has received numerous awards and honors including Family Advocacy Award, Louisiana Association of Drug Court Professionals Jake Hadley Award, MacArthur Models for Change Model Juvenile Court, Champion of Louisiana Juvenile Justice Award, City of Monroe James Sharp Justice Award, ULM Community Partner Award, Quota International of Monroe All Star Service Award, and NASW Monroe Region’s Public Official of the Year.

She has been married to David Marchman for 21 years and together they have two sons. They are members of All Saints Anglican Church where Judge Marchman serves on the Altar Guild. a Layreader, and as Worship Leader. She is also a member of the Daughters of the Holy Cross, Daughters of the American Revolution, and is a merit badge counselor for the Boy Scouts of America.

“When people enter our judicial system, they want an honest, fair and sound legal decision in their case,” Marchman said. “For this to happen, judges and the judicial system must be beyond reproach and that’s why continuing efforts to reform and renew our system are essential.”