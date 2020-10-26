Mangham schedules homecoming activities

Mangham High School is celebrating Homecoming Week

The students held spirit days including Disney Day/Hero Day on Monrday, Twins/Couples Day on Tuesday, Color Wars on Wednesday and Purple and White on Thursday.

In addition to the spirit days for the students, there will be a pep rally at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Mangham High School football field. During the pep rally, the homecoming court will be presented.

The homecoming court will be presented again Oct. 30 during the football game against General Trass.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m.