Mangham police officer dies

Mangham Police Officer Marshall Waters died early Nov. 5 after being shot in the line of duty last month.

"It’s with great sadness and broken hearts that I and the Mangham Police Department have to inform you of the passing of Officer Marshall Waters, PD3, who was shot in the line of duty on Oct. 17, 2020." Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming said in a statement. "We ask that you please continue to pray for Marshall Waters family and the Mangham Police Department family during this time."

Waters has been hospitalized since being shot in Richland Parish during a routine traffic stop Oct. 17.

Waters, 49, was a full time EMT employed by Northeast Louisiana Ambulance. He worked part time for the Mangham Police Department.

Hermandus Dashanski Semien, 27, of Ville Platte, was arrested later that day for the shooting and charged with attempted first degree murder of police officer, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Semien was already being sought by Rayville police after allegedly robbing Yancey's Pharmacy and feeling the scene. Waters pulled him him over when he reached Mangham and was shot. Semien again fled the scene.

At approximately 3 p.m, Semien placed into custody by the Franklin Parish Sheriff Office and charged with attempted first degree murder of police officer, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.