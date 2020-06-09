Mangham little league field vandalized

The Mangham Little League baseball park was vandalized between the hours of 3-5:45 p.m. Monday. Graffiti was painted with vulgar language. The Mangham Police Department is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of person or persons responsible for the vandalism. Any information given will be kept confidential. Contact Mangham Police Department at 318-248-3100 or Perry Fleming Chief of Police at 318-341-2466.