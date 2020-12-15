Mangham Dragons head to football semi-finals

The Mangham Dragons will go into the semifinal round of the state 2A football playoffs undefeated.

The Dragons advanced in the playoffs last Thursday by defeating the Port Allen Pelicans 35-19 in the quarterfinals.

The outcome was never in doubt as the Dragons took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and held it throughout the game. As always, Caleb Pleasant, Tae Gayden and Cam Wilmore led the Dragon offence, rolling up seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Dragon defense limited the Pelicans to 19 points.

This week the Dragons face Kinder in the semifinals. Mangham comes into the game at 11-0 while the Yellowjackets are 10-3.

The winner of that game will go on to play the winner of this week’s match between Many and General Trass for the Louisiana Class 2A football championship.