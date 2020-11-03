The Manger is closed after 55 years of service

The Manger Center for the mentally challenged adults of Richland and Madison parishes has been forced to close after 55 years of operation.

The center served all areas of Richland Parish and the Waverly and Tallulah areas of Madison Parish.

The center was forced to cease its operations and dismiss its 20 handicapped clinets and three staff. This sad decision was a direct result of the COVID-19 virus. All work/habilitation programs at the Manger are now closed and the staff and ARC Richland/Madison volunteer officers and board members wish to express their sincerest regrets over the loss of the center.

The catalyst that started the ARC Richland/Madison non profit corporation came in the form of a mother’s pleas to the Delhi Junior Chamber of Commerce. She asked the Jaycees to help her obtain training and education for her handicapped daughter.

This appeal was presented by Shirley Burroughs on behalf of her daughter, Karen.

So, in September 1964, the Delhi Jaycees president led the efforts to secure supplies to renovate their old, unused Methodist church building which was located at the corner of U.S. 80 and Chatham Street in Delhi. The Jaycees and a group of volunteer craftsmen then renovated the old church and the first center was opened for hte mentally challenged children of Richland Parish.

The renovated church would serve as thh center for the next 15 years. During that time, the enrollment and staff continued to grow. The focus of the center also shifted from serving mentally challenged children to serving the mentally challenged adults of Richland Parish.

The volunteer officers, board members, paid staff, parents and handicapped clients worked during this period to extend the center’s work/habilitation programs and fundraising efforts. Local fundraising was always a necessity for the ARC Richland/Madison. Local funds were always needed in order to keep the center open.

Rapid program growth from 1965-2980 and the addition of clients from Madison Parish highlighted the need for anew, modern center to replace the first one in the church. Dr. Samuel Scurria, a longtime volunteer ARC administrator, led the efforts to find a lot and secure funding a new center. He was successful in seuring a very nice lot located at 119 Charter St., Delhi. The ARC was then ready to seek funding for the new center.

Then Louisiana State Rep. Francis Thompson, who has been a great friend of the ARC Richland/Madison for more than 55 years, secured the funding for the new center. Rep. Thompson, working with then Governor Edwin Edwards, quickly got the funds needed to build the new center.

The new center was named the Manger in recognition of God’s grace upon the work and mission of the ARC. The Manger opened in September 1980 and has remained the home for the ARC Richland/Madison until Sept. 2020.

Northeast Louisiana Stockshow Day became a vital day for the Manger. For 17 years, from 1972 to 1989, the ARC sponsored its major fundraiser of the year, it’s chicken barbecue luncheon. The barbecue became somewhat of a traditional lunch for hundreds of Richland Parish citizens. During the 17 years of the barbecue, the ARC was able to raise more than $100,000 Every dollar raised by this fundraiser was used to bolster funding needs and to enhance work programs at the Manger.

The ARC Richland/Madison is proud of its 55 years of operation. The ARC and the Manger Center proudly pumped millions of dollars into our local economy. This was accomplished through salary payments to staff and client workers, van rentals and maintenance, supplies bought for its ceramics, beauty shot, ironing, cooking and other work programs, yard and building maintenance, insurance payments, utility payments, fuel purchases, taxes, accounting and audit payments, etc.

The ARC Richland/Madison is thankful for the opportunity it was given to help our mentally handicapped children and adults. During its five and a half decades of operation, the ARC has been an advocate for new laws aimed at increasing rights and opportunities for our mentally challenged citizens. The ARC is proud to have stood alongside other advocates in support of needed legislation. This legislation on the state and national level was passed and granted more rights and inclusion to mentally handicapped Americans.

The volunteer officers of the ARC Richland/Madison sincerely wishes that we could continue to keep the Manger open. COVID-19 has made this impossible.

We regret the dismissal of our 20 mentally challenged clients and our three loyal staff members.

The ARC is moved by the enormous support shown to the center by thousands of Richland Parish residents, civic organizations and churches over its 55 years of existence. For the last time, they wish to say thank you.