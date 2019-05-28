Man arrested for farm theft

A West Monroe man has been arrested for allegedly stealing property from a Richland Parish farm.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in March from Raines Farms in Archibald about missing property totaling approximately $70,000.

Deputies initiated an investigation into the missing items and were able to recover the items in Ouachita and Madison Parish.

Jonathan Richard Hayden, 36, of West Monroe, an ex-employee of Raines Farms was arrested May 22 by the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office in Live Oak, Texas for three counts of felony unauthorized use of a moveable.

Hayden will be extradited back to Richland Parish to face charges.