Man arrested on charges of identity theft, drugs

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Shreveport Police Department arrested John Allen Tharp, 47, of Bossier City, on 10 counts of identity theft and drug charges Aug. 9.

This arrest came after a complaint was filed at the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office on the previous day by a complainant stating he had noticed several unauthorized purchases made on his debit card.

RPSO investigators tracked the purchases and found Tharp was staying at the Red Roof Inn in Shreveport with the room being paid for with the stolen debit card number.

The Shreveport Police Department was contacted and arrested Tharp at the hotel.

At the time of his arrest Tharp was in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Tharp was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the RPSO charges along with Shreveport Police Department drug charges.

“Please pay close attention to your credit and debit cards and check for unauthorized purchases along with checking the credit bureaus periodically to make sure your identity has not been compromised,” Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said.