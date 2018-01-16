LSMSA Foundation welcomes alumnus as executive director

Angela Robinson is the new executive director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts Foundation.

Robinson, an LSMSA alumnus, was named to the position by the LSMSA Foundation’s Board of Trustees after a nationwide search. She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2018.

“We are excited to have Angela as our new executive director,” said Bill New, president of the LSMSA Foundation Board of Trustees. “Her love for LSMSA, her work ethic and her track record for building relationships with alumni, parents, faculty and staff impressed all of us, and we look forward to working with her in this new role.”

A native of Mangham, Robinson graduated from LSMSA in 1993 before continuing her studies at Northwestern State University. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in social science education in 1997 and Master of Education in gifted education from Northeast Louisiana University in 1998.

Prior to joining the Foundation staff as assistant director of development and external relations in 2016, Robinson served as the coordinator of advising support at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, where she was instrumental in the creation of the memorandum of understanding that allows LSMSA students to earn the associate degree from ULM using their LSMSA coursework.

“Angela hit the ground running during her time as interim director,” said Dr. Steve Horton, LSMSA executive director. “She already understood the organization and its value to the school, and since she is so active with both entities already, the transition for all of us will be seamless.

“Angela loves LSMSA, and her loyalty to it is obvious in all she pursues.”

“It is such a privilege to be given the opportunity to serve my alma mater,” said Robinson. “The decision to attend LSMSA changed my life in ways that I could not have possibly imagined as a 16-year-old. I received the best education in the state, but even more importantly, I’ve met remarkable people from across our school’s 35 year history.”

Robinson acknowledged the hard work and success of previous Foundation board members and employees.

“I have been so proud of the LSMSA community as I have watched support for our school grow over the last three decades,” said Robinson. “I am excited to see what we will accomplish together in the future.”

The LSMSA Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that provides financial support for LSMSA beyond what is allocated from the state budget.