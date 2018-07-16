Local EMT dies in motorcyle crash over the weekend

A motorcycle crash claimed the life of an off duty EMT in Richland Parish on Saturday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. July 14, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Pony Greer Road and Blaylock Road in Richland Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 GMC pick-up truck, driven by 59-year-old Francis Goss of Rayville, was traveling west on Pony Greer Road. For reasons still under investigation, Goss made a left hand turn in front of an eastbound 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 42-year-old Michael King of Rayville. King took evasive action to try and avoid the collision. He was unsuccessful and laid the motorcycle onto its side where it slid under the GMC pick-up.

King was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office. He was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that avoiding all distractions, obeying the posted speed limit, avoiding fatigued driving, and not driving while impaired can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2018, Troop F has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths.

King was employed as an EMT with Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 17 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel in Rayville. Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 16 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home in Rayville.

King is survived by his wife, Patsy King of Rayville; son, Zackary King of West Monroe; and parents, Mike and Diann King of Rayville.