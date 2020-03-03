Lancaster to retire as Fifth District Attorney

Fifth District Attorney John M. (Mack) Lancaster announced that he will not seek re-election this year and that he intends to retire early from office on March 31.

Lancaster served as assistant district attorney in West Carroll Parish for over 27 years and has served as district attorney for Franklin, Richland and West Carroll Parishes since March 2011.

In announcing his retirement,· Lancaster said that serving the public as district attorney and assistant district attorney has been a rewarding and fulfilling experience.

“My staff and employees are the best. I still love the job but I feel it is time for a change,” Lancaster said. “Retirement will allow me to visit my children and grandchildren and do other things that I have not been able to do while serving as district attorney. The thing that I will miss the most is the connection and interaction with the wonderful people of the Fifth District. It is with very mixed emotions that I am retiring.”

The primary election for the district attorney’s seat for the Fifth Judicial District will be Nov. 3. Upon Lancaster’s retirement, his assistant district attorney Penny Douciere will take office as district attorney by operation of law.

“Penny has indicated to me that she will seek the office in the upcoming election,” Lancaster said. “I can think of no one better to serve as district attorney than Penny Douciere. She is experienced in all areas of the office and has the toughness, and just as importantly, the fair-mindedness, honesty, and compassion to be a great district attorney.”

When asked what were some of his accomplishments during his 36 years of public service, Lancaster mentioned that he, Judge Strong, Chuck Bankston, Sheriff Gary Bennett and Jim Miller were the organizers of one of the first drug courts in rural parishes, that he turned the office finances from a deficit after his first year to having a surplus as he leaves office; having prosecuted the first successful death penalty case in the Fifth District in over 60 years; maintaining an open door policy for his office; and hopefully, treating everyone with the courteousness, respect and fairness that all individuals deserve.

Lancaster stated that he is, also, very proud to say that the three current judges serving the Fifth District were all employed as assistant district attorneys for his office prior to their election to the bench.

Lancaster noted his great appreciation to former District Attorney Billy Coenen for the opportunity to serve as assistant district attorney where he learned how to prosecute under Coenen’s tutelage and that hard work and long hours paid great dividends.

Lancaster thanked his entire staff for their dedication and diligence in helping his office administer justice. He also noted his appreciation to all of law enforcement and the court personnel that he worked with throughout his career.

Lancaster thanked his wife, Martha, and his entire family for their love and support over the years.