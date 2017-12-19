Lady Hornets take state title

The Rayville Junior High School girls’ basketball team has won it’s third state championship.

The team participated in the Louisiana State Games Middle School Basketball Tournament this past weekend December 15-16 at ULM Activity Center. The victor gives Coach Tammy Winstead three state titles and one state runner-up title in the past seven years.

During the tournament, the Lady Hornets defeated Calhoun Middle, Moss Bluff, Lee and Ruston to lock up the championship.

The Lady Hornets defeated Calhoun Middle 38-22 Dec. 15. Leading scorers for Rayville were Amari West with 16 points and Madison Lawrence with eight points.

Rayville defeated Moss Bluff 30-24. The leading scorer for Rayville was Amari West with 24 points.

The Lady Hornets then slipped by Lee 43-21 with Amari West leading with 25 points and Samiyah Smith with nine points.

They went on to defeat Ruston 44-33 for the championship title. Leading Scorers for Rayville were Amari West with 18 points, Brittany Moala with 14 points and Samiyah Smith with nine points.

The Lady Hornets ended their season with a 19-5 record and will play in another state tournament the last of January.