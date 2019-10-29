Inmates recaptured after escaping jail

Seven inmates who escaped from the Richland Parish Detention Center Monday were recaptured within six hours.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said at approximately 5 a.m. Oct. 28, Richland Parish Detention Center guards discovered an escape involving seven Louisiana Department of Corrections inmates housed at the RPDC.

The RPDC notified Louisiana Department of Corrections along with the Louisiana Fusion Center which notifies all state law enforcement agencies. The seven inmates were placed into the National Criminal Information Center as escaped inmates.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the escape. The investigation lead them to the Texas Motel located on Louisville Avenue in Monroe. Monroe Police Department and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified of the inmates’ location at approximately 10 a.m.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office notified their S.W.A.T. team of the inmates’ location. OPSO S.W.A.T. arrived on the scene and was able to take the seven inmates in custody at approximately 11:30 a.m. with no injuries. The seven inmates were then booked into the Ouachita Corrections Center as fugitives from justice.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating how the escape occurred. More possible arrests are pending.