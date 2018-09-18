Inmate recaptured after search by authorities

An Richland Parish Detention Center inmate who managed to escape was recaptured the same day.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said that at around 10 p.m. Sept. 12, Monteco K. Frost, 23, an inmate at the Richland Parish Detention Center was being treated at the Richardson Medical Center in Rayville. At that time, he was able to overpower a Richland Parish Detention guard rendering the guard unconscious. While the guard was unconscious Frost took keys from the guard and removed his restraints and fled in the prison transport van.

Louisiana State Police, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office pursued the van from Rayville to the Love Estate area in Monroe. There, Frost abandoned the van fleeing on foot from the officers. A several hour search took place aided by the Winn Correctional K-9 Search Team along with area law enforcement. Frost was found later inside his mother’s residence in Love Estates.

Quarnita S. Frost, mother of Monteco Frost was charged with accessory after the fact to escape by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Monteco Frost was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest by flight along with numerous traffic violations by LSP-Troop F.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Frost with aggravated escape, second degree battery of a correctional officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

No bond has been set on Frost at this time. He is currently being housed at the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.