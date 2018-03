The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a TRIAD fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 29 at the art park on the corner of Madeline and Julia Streets in Rayville.

The fundraiser will feature hotdog plates for $5 each. Each plate will contain two hot dogs (with our without chili), chips, a drink, a cookie and ketchup, mustard, mayo and onions.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help fund this year’s Day at the Lake for seniors.