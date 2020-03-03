Home invasion ends in attempted murder

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rayville Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call Feb. 26 at 5 Cherry St., Rayville, in reference to an assault.

Upon arrival, Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said deputies learned William “Chucky” Johnson, 52, had allegedly kicked in the door of his ex-wife’s home while armed with a knife. Once inside, Johnson is said to have attacked his ex-wife with the knife. Another occupant of the house intervened and was stabbed several times, requiring medical attention at a local hospital.

After Johnson fled the residence on foot, RPSO and RPD began a search for him. RPSO received information that Johnson was in Presidential Estates in Ouachita Parish on Feb. 29.

Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies apprehended Johnson, who was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center and then transferred to the Richland Parish Detention Center where he was booked for two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of home invasion.

Johnson’s bond was set at $1,150,000.