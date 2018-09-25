Higginbotham named ‘Top 20 under 40’ winner

Chelsea Higginbotham was honored recently as one of the regions’ “Top 20 Under 40” winners.

Higginbotham was given the award for her outstanding professional and community service accomplishments Sept. 12 at the “Top 20 Under 40” Awards Ceremony hosted by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce and the Northeast Louisiana Young Professionals.

Higginbotham is the executive assistant and marketing manager at Richland State Bank.

Higginbotham is a member of the board of directors of the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce and a native of Richland Parish, where she spent her early education years at Start and Holly Ridge schools. She went on to study at ULM, and is an active member of the Northeast Louisiana Young Professionals Organization, the Monroe Chamber Ambassadors, and the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group.

When asked what drives her to succeed, Higginbotham said, “The pursuit of happiness with an appreciation for hard work drives me. I have built so many relationships through Richland State Bank and my community that have opened doors and created opportunities in my career. I am looking forward to many more years of service with my bank family.”

Last summer, Higginbotham was awarded the American Cancer Society Power in Purple Campaign winner for raising the most funds to beat cancer in Ouachita Parish. As a United Way Campaign Leader, Higginbotham had the privilege of presenting the Richland State Bank team check of $20,000 to the United Way of NELA office.

“We are very proud of Chelsea,” said Jerome Vascocu, CEO of Richland State Bank. “She sets a high standard for everyone in her remarkable ability to demonstrate such strong commitments to her family, her church, her communities and her work here at Richland State. Being chosen for this honor comes as no surprise to me. It is much deserved.”