Hendrix earns honor for aiding Title I schools

A Richland Parish educator has earned national recognition for her work.

Richland Parish Schools Director of Federal Programs Christy Hendrix has been given a State Leadership Award by the National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators.

The award is presented to recognize NAFEPA members who have assumed significant roles in the support and promotion of activities and goals on the state affiliate organizations.

“As director in a rural, low-socio economic area, Hendrix embraces the challenge of assisting and improving Title I schools by providing guidance on research and evidence-based teaching strategies and professional development. Her overall goal is to assist in creating learning environments so Richland Parish students become life-long learners and contributors to society,” NAFEPA Awards Committee chair Randy Pettus said in announcing the award.

Hendrix has worked in education for 28 years, since starting out as a classroom teacher at Mangham Elementary School.

From there, she transitioned to working as a math facilitator at Rayville Elementary School then as the district math facilitator before serving as Rayville Elementary School principal.

Prior to becoming federal programs director for teh school system, she served as Title I supervisor.

This past year, she served as the president for the Louisiana Association of School Administrators of Federally Assisted Programs. This organization is a NAFEPA affiliate organization. She has served on the board of that organization for three years.

Prior to serving as president, Hendrix served on the executive board for more than years.

She has a passion for helping others not only in this district but surrounding districts and in the state.

Hendrix has been married to James Hendrix Jr. for almost 28 years. They have one daughter, Annabelle, who is currently attending Louisiana Tech.

She is an active member of Alto Baptist Church

Her family has deep roots in Richland Parish and the education system.

“I grew up in Mangham ... well, Little Egypt to be exact,” she said. “My family graduated from Mangham High School and so did I, my spouse, and my daughter.”

Hendrix comes from a family of educators. Her father, Robert Boughton, is still educating students at ULM and her grandmother, Sadie V. Boughton, was a teacher as well.