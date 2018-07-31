Head-on collision leaves two dead

A head-on collison in Richland Parish has left two people dead.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a head-on crash at 3:30 p.m. July 27 on LA 17 in Richland Parish just south of the West Carroll line.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 35-year-old Stephone Smith of Lake Providence, was traveling north on LA 17. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2013 Mercedes SUV, driven by 21–year-old Gabrielle Otwell of Oak Grove.

After impact, both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

Two unrestrained occupants in the Chevrolet Silverado, 64-year-old Glenda Fields and 32-year-old Tracy Quinn were pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office. Otwell, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Smith was cited for driving left of center and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2018, Troop F has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths.