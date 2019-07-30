Governor leads task force meeting on dual enrollment

Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Rayville July 24 to welcome members to a meeting of the Dual Enrollment Framework Task Force.

Dual enrollment programs allow high school students to earn college credits by taking college classes before they graduate.

The Task Force reviews existing laws, policies and efforts in Louisiana and other states on dual enrollment, course choice, student remediation, articulation and transfer, and transition courses; consider any dual enrollment recommendations from the College and Career Readiness Commission

It also seeks to coordinate all dual enrollment efforts of the Board of Regents, the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state Department of Education, public postsecondary education management boards and institutions and the governing authority of each public high school.

The meeting in Rayville was called to elect a chairman, discuss the program’s goals and discuss the project and next steps to be taken.

The task force will submit a written report to the Senate Committee on Education and the House Committee on Education by Oct. 1.