God’s plans has become reality in Salvation’s Cross

What started as a God inspired desire in the heart of the late Timmie Ray Thames three years ago has now become a reality.

Salvation’s Cross has now been lifted and stands 120 feet in the air at the East bound I-20 Rayville Exit.

The road that led to this point is nothing short of a testimony of God’s hand in every step of the way. From Citizen’s Progressive Bank generously donating the land in absolutely THE perfect location, to the vast number of local people and businesses who have, and continue to, generously give! There have even been national businesses who have stepped up to donate their time, expertise and equipment to make God’s plan a reality.

The “Salvation’s Cross” project was never meant to be anything but a visual reminder to all, of the hope available to us through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ! The intent was to give glory to God. The desire was to gather people together crossing denominational lines, racial lines, genders, socio-economic lines, age groups, etc. to join together in unity, working and raising funds to make this Christian project a reality. Cooperation, encouragement and participation have broken down walls and joined Christians together in one accord! But the job is not finished!

Because of generous donations and memorials, funds have been available to build and raise the Cross. The rest of the plan is to have a concrete area around the base of the Cross with benches and space for people to gather. Additional funds will be needed to complete the landscaping, not only to enhance the appearance around the Cross, but also accommodate people to visit, have prayer meetings, or just stop by to meditate. Also, and very important, is the lighting at the Cross. When this phase is complete, Salvation’s Cross will bear witness to Jesus 24/7!

Please help spread the word to everyone that it is not too late to donate! Funds are still needed to finish the project! Many parents have made comments about getting their children involved in saving (even their coins) to donate to Salvation’s Cross! How precious to be able to share with generations to come “I remember when this cross was built! I even gave money to help them build it!” Oh, what a legacy to be able to pass on!

For those interested in making donations you may send you gift to Citizen’s Progressive Bank, c/o Salvation’s Cross, 1211 Louisa Street, Rayville, LA 71269, 318-728-7291. Or you may go to fbcrayville.com to make an online donation.

This is a message from Wendy Walters which she posted on Facebook within 24 hours after the raising of Salvation’s Cross. With Wendy’s permission this is being shared to confirm the power and impact of the Cross of Jesus! It also exemplifies the purpose and desire of everyone’s heart who have worked on this project!

“I had to run to Walmart when I got off this morning. As soon as I got to the top of the bridge I saw the cross. I thought I have driven down the interstate many a time crying and talking to God, sometimes wondering if He even hears me. Sometimes I’d feel all alone. I thought about the young man a month ago and many others that have traveled this road… Thinking they can’t handle things and that giving up is the only answer… Lost, alone and feeling forgotten. But then to look and see that cross standing there so tall and strong, saying THERE IS HOPE and all is not lost. Just to look at it and feel God right there with you, saying ‘Here I am, just come to me my child’. This was a reminder of what Jesus did for us and that He can bring us out of anything! What a blessing to have this cross in our town. Lay all your burdens down at the foot of the cross.”

There have been so many other people who have made comments and testimonials, all of which are greatly appreciated! The reality of the full impact of Salvation’s Cross might never be completely known. As people pass through Rayville on I-20 going to destinations unknown, we may never know what heartaches, burdens, trials, decisions, etc. are on their minds. But we believe, without a shadow of a doubt, as Wendy shared, that God will use Salvation’s Cross to remind travelers that HE is there for them and longs for them to come to Him! But the joy that comes from knowing you have played a part in making this a reality is priceless!

So, now you have an idea of where things are in Salvation’s Cross timeline. The project is still moving ahead. Timmie Ray’s memory and zeal for this project lives on through those who have picked up the baton and run the course set for them! Sadly, Timmie Ray did not live to see it completed….. But some will say with a smile, he has the best view of all of us!