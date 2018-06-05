Four championship teams recognized at state capitol

Four championship basketball teams from Richland Parish traveled with their coaches to the Louisiana State Capitol where Sen. Francis Thompson and Rep. Bubba Chaney recognized them and their outstanding winning seasons May 30 at the legislature.

Sen. Thompson and Rep. Chaney presented Senate and House Resolutions in both chambers to the Delhi High School Lady Bears championship basketball team, the Rayville Hornets championship basketball team, the Rayville Junior High championship team and the Delhi Bears runner-up to the championship title.

Each Team member enjoyed a day of touring the capitol, meeting other legislators and observed the workings of the Senate and House in session.

Community partners Lamb Weston and Hydro Aluminum of Delhi donated funds to help make the trip possible.