Four arrested in connection with Delhi murder

Louisiana State Police Troopers arrested four Delhi residents in connection with a homicide in Delhi.

Charged with second degree murder June 29 were 32-year-old Deontia Monroe and 35-year-old Lorenzo Bee. Both were booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder.

Also connected to the homicide were 43-year-old Lekeythe Hunter and 33-year-old Samuel Williams. These two suspects were booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Buford Dean Jr., 46, of Baskin Parks Road, Delhi, was found dead in a field near Martin Luther King and Ray streets around 7:30 a.m. June 24. Dean had been stabbed.