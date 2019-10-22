Former educator honored by RHS alumni and staff

Camille C. Newsom was honored Friday night during Rayville High School’s football game.

A memorial plaque and photograph commemorating Newsom’s service as an educator was presented to RHS principal Dr. Rontez Williams by former RHS principle Dr. Georgia Ineichen, classmates of the class of 1967 and other graduates of Rayville High will present a memorial plaque and photograph.

Also in attendance for the ceremony was Newsom’s close family including husband, Shug Newsom; son, Ken Newsom; brother, Carlton Clark, and his son Max; sister, Susan Clark Cochran; niece, Renee Clark Dearman; nephew, Jess Cochran, and wife, Laurie, and sister-in- law, Jenny Lou Cochran.

Also taking part in the ceremony were Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis who was Newsom’s assistant principal and Dan Andrews, who was her football coach.

Newsom was commemorated for her service to Rayville High School where she was first a student, then a math teacher, later becoming a guidance counselor and finally principal for 14 years from 1976- 1990. As a principal she was a member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. She served on the executive board and later became the first female vice-president of the association for three years. She set another precedent, becoming the first female in history to become president of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. She served with distinction in this capacity and was inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame in 1996.

“Sports is the other half of education,” she said.

“So tonight we pay homage and salute a very special one of our own,” Henry Cumpton said, announcing the presentation, “A dedicated leader who gave freely of her time and expertise. Mrs. Camille C. Newsom. I think she deserves a standing ovation. Thank you all for your attention and support of Rayville High. And Thank you class of 1967 and other graduates for your continued support of Rayville High School.”