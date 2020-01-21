Flooding closes Russell Sage road

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed the main road at Russell Sage Wildlife Management Area two miles south of Russell Sage Road exit to Ruby Road.

Increasing water levels in Bayou Lafourche Canal have created backwater flooding on the road. Once the water recedes and any repairs are made, the road will be reopened.

Russell Sage WMA consists of 38,213 acres in Ouachita Parish and is located about seven miles east of Monroe and 10 miles west of Rayville.

For more information on this WMA, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma/2777.