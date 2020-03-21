First COVID-19 case confirmed in Richland Parish

A Richland Parish resident had tested postive for the Covid-19.

"Richardson Medical Center has received our first confirmed positive test result for COVID-19," Richardson Medical Center Chief Executive Officer James W. Barrett Jr. announced Sunday. "The patient was advised upon testing earlier in the week to self quarantine and is receiving daily monitoring by their primary care provider."

Barrett added the Richardson Medical Center staff will continue to provide the best care possible with the most up to date guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

"Each person who enters Richardson Medical Center with an illness is treated and cared for as skillfully and compassionately as possible," Barrett said. "Please continue to trust that Richardson Medical Center's foremost mission is to promote the health of the public and our staff."

He urged people to continue to monitor Richardson Medical Center at https://www.facebook.com/richardsonmed/ for relevant updates and to follow diligently the public health guidelines that have been issued by the CDC, the Louisiana Department of Health and Gov. John Bel Edwards regarding COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 763 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the state, leading to 20 deaths.

Those numbers are updated at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily at http://ldh.la.gov/coronavirus/