Feral hog sign up period now open for Richland

Boeuf River Soil & Water Conservation District in Cooperation with USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services is currently undergoing a sign up period for the Aerial Gunning of Feral Hogs Project in Richland Parish.

Feral Swine cause major damage to property, agriculture (crops and livestock), ecosystems and cultural and historic resources. This invasive species costs the United States and estimated $1.5 billion each year in damages and control costs.

Feral Swine also threaten the health of people, wildlife, pets and other domestic animals with at least 30 diseases and nearly 40 types of parasites that they can carry.

Supervisory Wildlife Damage Management Biologist with USDA/APHIS Walter Cotton has been involved with aerial gunning since 2007 and is the area expert on this matter.

Aerial Gunning along with trapping or hunting hogs, can help reduce the feral hog population.

The deadline for signing up is Dec. 23.

The Richland Parish office is located within the USDA Service Center at 141 Industrial Loop, Rayville. However, due to Coronavirus restrictions, officials cannot have customers in the office. Please contact them at 728-2081 ext. 3 or email us Melissa.Harwell@la.nacdnet.net for further information.

There is no cost to participate in the Aerial Gunning program, however space is limited and customers will be enrolled on a first come, first serve basis.

All programs offered on a non-discriminatory basis. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.