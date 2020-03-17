FCCS opens free meals site

Family Community Christian School is providing children dependent upon the school system for hot meals with breakfast and lunch while area public schools are closed.

FCCS will provide the free meals from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast-only pickups and from 10:30 a.m. to to 12:30 p.m. for breakfast and lunch combination pickups. Meals will be served Monday through Friday.

Meals should be ordered in advance and picked up at the cafeteria door in the rear of the school. The school is located at 2023 Hwy 15, south of Baskin.

“No child should go hungry,” FCCS teacher Sandy Riser said. “Regardless of your assigned school or parish, we are here to help.”

The meals are available to all children through age 17 and orders of more than 20 are asked to call and leave a name for pickup. Only one person per car should go to the door.

The Louisiana Department of Education has secured initial waivers for various education policies to provide schools and centers increased regulatory flexibilities in dealing with the closure periods. LDOE also provided additional information to early child care centers and providers that remain open for business. Child care centers are not included in the executive order. They have been encouraged to make closure decisions in coordination with their local public health contacts.

“Today LDOE took additional steps toward supporting schools and centers by securing waivers that grant them increased regulatory flexibilities and by sharing updated guidance and resources,” Acting State Superintendent Beth Scioneaux said. “As we move forward, we remain committed to prioritizing the safety of our students, staff and school communities, and we appreciate our many partners for their support as we navigate this extraordinary time.”

The length of time each waiver is in effect varies depending on the needs of educators, students, and children.

Among the highlights, waivers approved provide flexibilities related to the:

• Required number of annual instructional minutes to ensure students do not have to make up days missed, as well as the required instructional minutes to obtain course credit;

• Number of observations required for educators’ evaluations; and

• Child Care Assistance Program, in order to maximize dollars to support families and centers.