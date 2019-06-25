Fan drive helps seniors keep cool

The Richland Voluntary Council on Aging is hosting its annual fan drive.

The fans will be used to help the elderly during these extremely high heat levels.

Donations of fans, or money for the Council on Aging to purchase fans, can be made at the Richland Council on Aging, 414 Harrison Street, Rayville, between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

The Delhi COA can accept donations during their business hours of 9 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays.

Many seniors need fans to help circulate air to reduce the cost of air conditioning on their electric bills and some do not have air conditioning at all, COA executive director, Mickey Nicholson said.