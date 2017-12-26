Events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The Martin Luther King Memorial Society will host its annual Dr. King’s Holiday activities Jan. 13-15, 2018.

Saturday is the MLKMS’s Dress to Impress Ball. Semi-formal attire is required. Tickets are $8 for singles and $15 per couple, payable at the door. The ball will begin a 8 p.m. and end at midnight. Proceeds from the ball will go toward college scholarships for graduating seniors.

The banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Rayville Civic Center.

The guest speaker is Harry Lewis, Mayor of Rayville. This year’s theme is “Connecting All People”. All children must be accompanied by an adult, please.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 15.

The grand marshal is Audre` Fuller, a native of Rayville and the first African American deputy United States Marshal assigned to Northeast Louisiana.

Youth activities will begin following the parade at approximately 11 a.m.,at the Rayville Civic Center.

All churches, schools, fraternities, sororities, businesses, and other organizations are asked to have a parade entry. First, second, and third place winners will be awarded with a trophy for the best floats.

Floats will be judged on the following: originality, theme, neatness, and the details of the overall appearance. The winners will be announced, and trophies will be distributed at the end of the parade.

All other entries -- motorcycles, horse riders, dancers, cars, walkers, marching bands, etc., should reflect the spirit, philosophy and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The entry fees for the parade are as follows: floats, $25; cars/trucks/vans/SUVs, $10; horse per person, $5; walking unit, $5; three-wheeler, $5 each; and motorcycles, $5 each.

Participants, please bring candy for the parade. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Entry forms may be picked up from the following members: Norman Wilson, 303-2397; Phyllis Dorsey, 334-2428; Freddy Rivers, 237-7887; and Freda Kennedy, 334-5111.

The schools, school board, and most offices will be closed in observance of this holiday. Please take this opportunity in sharing the legacy of Dr. King with our children and the community.

Please give the society your support. Donations are asked to help fund these activities.

The organization is accepting donations now and would like to have all other donations by Jan. 10, 2017. Please make checks or money order payable to: MLK Memorial Society, PO Box 595, Rayville, La. 71269.

The parade entry deadline is Jan. 12. All floats should report at 9 a.m. in front of the Rayville High School parking lot. The parade will proceed down Martin Luther King Street, then onto Louisa and proceed down the regular parade route and end at the Rayville Civic Center.