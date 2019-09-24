EMT training classes scheduled to being Nov. 5

The Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Training Center, a division of NELA, is gearing up for its fall emergency medical technician course.

The class begins on November 5.

The course, which runs Nov. 5 to March 19, will be held at NELA’s training center in Winnsboro, located at 233 Taylor Ave.

“An EMT plays a critical role in the emergency healthcare system, providing vital care before a patient presents to an emergency room,” Janice Posey, paramedic and training center director said. “These courses are a wonderful opportunity offered right here at home. Any person who is looking for a career that guarantees never having the same, “usual” day at work twice, then they should check into becoming an EMT.”

NELA is the 911 and non-emergent ambulance provider for Madison, Tensas, Richland, Franklin and Catahoula parishes. The ambulance service credits the training center for keeping their staffing levels optimal.

“Despite a national shortage, we are fully-staffed,” said Shane Scott, spokesperson for the ambulance service. “Janice turns out more and more EMTs each year over at the training center. We are fortunate to have her, and we certainly couldn’t do it without the folks who decide they want a career in EMS. You know, one day they read an article like this one in their local newspaper, show up and ask us how they can help take care of our community, and before you know it, the class of over and you’re hearing a story about how they’ve already saved a life.”

Students will attend class bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The course fee is $1,500. Applicants must submit a copy of their driver’s license, high school diploma or G.E.D., criminal background report and payment (check or money order) by October 29.

To obtain more information, contact the training center at 318-435-7656 or visit facebook.com/nelaambulance.