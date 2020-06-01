Michael Ellington, center, has been appointed as the new assistant district attorney for the Fifth Judicial District. Joining Ellington at the swearing in ceremony were, his wife, Kristi Roberson Ellington, and daughter, Caroline and Charlotte, Judge Will Barham and District Attorney Penny Douciere.
Ellington named as new assistant district attorney
Michael R. Ellington was sworn as assistant district attorney on May 22 by Fifth District Court Judge Will Barham.
Ellington was appointed by District Attorney Penny Douciere to serve as a criminal prosecutor for Franklin Parish as well as to handle non-support cases for Franklin, Richland and West Carroll parishes.
Ellington is married to Kristi Roberson Ellington and is the proud father of Charlotte and Caroline Ellington. Ellington and his wife are both natives of Franklin Parish.
Ellington graduated from Louisiana State University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and from Southern University Law Center in 2016. After graduation,
Ellington worked as a legislative liaison for the Louisiana Department of Insurance and as a law clerk for the Louisiana Attorney General’s office.
In January of this year he returned home to Franklin Parish and started a general law practice at the law offices of attorney Michael E. Kramer.