Ellington named as new assistant district attorney

Michael R. Ellington was sworn as assistant district attorney on May 22 by Fifth District Court Judge Will Barham.

Ellington was appointed by District Attorney Penny Douciere to serve as a criminal prosecutor for Franklin Parish as well as to handle non-support cases for Franklin, Richland and West Carroll parishes.

Ellington is married to Kristi Roberson Ellington and is the proud father of Charlotte and Caroline Ellington. Ellington and his wife are both natives of Franklin Parish.

Ellington graduated from Louisiana State University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and from Southern University Law Center in 2016. After graduation,

Ellington worked as a legislative liaison for the Louisiana Department of Insurance and as a law clerk for the Louisiana Attorney General’s office.

In January of this year he returned home to Franklin Parish and started a general law practice at the law offices of attorney Michael E. Kramer.