Early voting set for Dec. 5

Richland Parish Registrar of Voters Carol Morgan would like to remind voters early Voting for the Dec. 5 election will be held Nov. 20-28, excluding Nov. 22, Nov. 26 Nov. 27.

The hours of early voting will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Please bring proper identification.

In addition to early voting, if eligible, voters may request a mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the Registrar of Voters Office or www.sos.la.gov.

There will be two items on the Dec. 5 ballot in Richland parish.

Frank Black and Henry Herford Jr. will face off in the race for RSCC Member 32nd Senatorial District, Division B.

Luke Letlow and Lance Harris will face each other in the race for 5th Congressional District U. S. Representative.

In the race for RSCC Member 34th Senatorial District, Division A, Kay Katz was elected unopposed.

In the race for RSCC Member 34th Senatorial District, Division B, Kyle Klitzke was elected unopposed.

In the race for Justice of the Peace in Wards 6 and 7, Cody Uehling was elected unopposed.