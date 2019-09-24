Early voting set to begin for Oct. 12 primary elections

Richland Parish Registrar of Voters Carol Morgan would like to remind residents that early voting for the Oct. 12 gubernatorial primary election will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 in the Registrar of Voters Office located in the basement of the Richland Parish Courthouse.

Early voting will be hel from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. No voting will be held on Sept. 29.

In addition to early voting, if eligible, voters may request a mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the Registrar of Voters Office or by visiting www.sos.la.gov.

Election day is scheduled for Oct. 12 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As a reminder, Louisiana law requires a pictured identification card to vote at the polling place. This can include a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID card or other generally recognized picture identification card.

If you do not have a picture ID card, you may be asked to sign a voter identification affidavit which will be attached to the Precinct Register at the polling place.

For more information, contact the Registrar of Voters Office at 318-728-3582/