Early voting schedule posted

Richland Parish Registrar of Voters remind residents that early voting for the Dec. 8 election will be held Nov. 24 through Dec. 1 in the Registrar of Voters Office located in the basement of the Richland Parish Courthouse.

The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. No voting will be held on Sunday, Nov.25. In addition to early voting, if eligible, voters may request a mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the Registrar of Voters Office or www.sos.la.gov.