Drug arrest made in court

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kenyatta Natt, 26, Oct. 21 outside the courtroom at the Richland Parish Courthouse.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said this arrest followed after an investigation by the sheriff’s office and Richland Parish Detention Center into a scheme to pass illegal drugs to inmates at court.

Natt was booked into the RPDC charged with possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

Her total bond was set at $70,000.

Gilley stated this investigation is ongoing and more arrests will follow.