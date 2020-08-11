Drivers asked to take care as harvest begins

Farmers are harvesting soybeans and corn and the cotton harvest is expected to begin by Labor Day this year.

This means drivers in rural parishes will be sharing the road with harvesters, trucks and other large farm equipment. Since this equipment needs additional space and tends to move slowly, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges people to be alert and take care when encountering slow moving farm machines.

Farm machinery can unexpectedly turn onto a public road from a field or driveway and travels slower than normal traffic, often at speeds of 25 miles per hour or less. Automobile drivers must quickly identify farm equipment and slow down immediately to avoid rear-end crashes.

Slow moving farm machinery traveling at less than 25 miles per hour are required to display a slow moving vehicle emblem on the back of the equipment. This is a quickly identifiable sign to other motorists. All lighting should be working properly and be highly visible.

Slow moving vehicles are required to pull off to the right when three or more vehicles are blocked and cannot pass on the left. However, machinery that is half on the road and half on the shoulder may suddenly move completely onto the road. Machinery may take up more than one lane to avoid obstacles such as road signs.

Before passing farm machinery, check to be sure that machinery is not turning left. Look for left turn lights or hand signals. If the machinery slows and pulls toward the right side of the road, the operator is likely preparing to make a wide left turn.

Likewise, sometimes to make a right turn with wide equipment, the driver must fade to the left.

Determine if the road is wide enough for you and the machinery to safely share before attempting to pass and look for roadside obstacles such as mailboxes, bridges, or road signs that may cause the machinery to move to the center of the road.

Always make sure there is adequate distance for you to safely pass before trying to pull around.